Cue the waterworks! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, True, turning 5 years old with a sweet birthday tribute.

“True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years. I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls,” Kardashian, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 13, alongside photos of the little one posing at her pink-themed birthday party. “I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with.”

She continued: “Now my sweet baby is 5 🥹 I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing us by. At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you.”

The Good American cofounder went on to call her “sweet innocent happy girl” her “everything” before sharing that she was “excited” to see what “year five has in store.”

“Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heartbeat and my happy,” Kardashian gushed, referring to True’s little brother, whose name has not been revealed. “You are my entire life! Mommy and Baby love you TuTu.”

The Kardashians star also took to social media to share photos from her daughter’s soirée, which was held on Wednesday, April 12 — True’s actual birthday — and included images of various flower arrangements along with sweet snaps of the 5-year-old with her party guests.

“Today is my angel’s 5th birthday!! I am not OK. True has changed my life in ways I could never express,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside the photographs. “I’m so emotional over her getting older. What is wrong with me lol.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author’s sister Kim Kardashian also showed True some love on Wednesday, writing via her Instagram Stories, “My baby True. I hope you feel so loved deeply by all of your family. You are so special and such a sweet baby girl. Happy birthday. Auntie Kiki loves you so much.”

True’s birthday comes just days after dad Thompson, 32 — who also shares an 8-month-old son with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — officially got traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Los Angeles Lakers. The California-based team announced on Sunday, April 9, that they signed the NBA star for the remainder of the season.

Thompson and the Revenge Body alum began dating in 2016 and had their ups and downs throughout their on-off relationship — including multiple cheating scandals on the athlete’s part. The twosome most recently called it quits in late 2021.

While Khloé and the Canada native have struggled romantically, they’ve worked hard at coparenting amicably together since welcoming True in April 2018 and their son via surrogate in August 2022.

“Khloé couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He’ll be in L.A. much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them. She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment.

Shortly before news broke of Thompson’s trade, Us confirmed that he moved into a mansion close to Khloé’s residence.

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills” a source shared at the time. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”