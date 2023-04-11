A new era! Tristan Thompson is looking forward to living closer to his children — and his ex Khloé Kardashian — after getting traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Tristan is feeling ecstatic and couldn’t be more proud to join the Lakers. He’s excited to reunite with LeBron [James] because they’re good friends on and off the court,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It feels like home to him, being back with friends and so close to Khloé and the kids. He feels like this is a whole new chapter in his life, his new home, a new team. It really is a dream come true.”

The Lakers announced on Sunday, April 9, that they signed Thompson, 32, to play on the team for the remainder of the season. The Canada native got his start in the NBA in 2011 when he was drafted to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has also played for the Boston Celtics, the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson shares daughter True, 4, and an 8-month-old son — whose name has not been publicly revealed — with ex-girlfriend Kardashian, 38. The athlete is also dad of son Prince, 6, with businesswoman Jordan Craig and son Theo, 16 months, with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

The NBA star and the Kardashians personality began dating in 2016 and had their ups and downs throughout their on-again, off-again relationship — including multiple cheating scandals on Thompson’s part. The twosome most recently called it quits in late 2021.

Despite their rocky history, the pair have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship. The Good American founder subtly supported her ex’s recent career development by dropping a “like” on the Lakers’ Instagram post announcing that Thompson was joining the team. A second source told Us earlier this week that Kardashian is happy for her former beau.

“Khloé couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers,” the insider shared. “He’ll be in L.A. much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them. She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment.”

Shortly before news broke of Thompson’s trade, Us confirmed that he moved into a mansion close to the Revenge Body author’s residence.

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a third source shared earlier this month. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

Despite the exes’ close proximity, the insider noted that Kardashian has “made it clear” that she has no interest in getting back together with the basketball player. Thompson, meanwhile, “hasn’t completely given up hope” that the duo will rekindle their romance.

“At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family,” the source explained. “He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”