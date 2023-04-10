On his team! Khloé Kardashian subtly threw her support behind ex Tristan Thompson following his move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA team announced the decision via Instagram on Sunday, April 9. “OFFICIAL: Tristan Thompson and Shaquille Harrison are Los Angeles Lakers,” read a caption alongside photos of the two players in Lakers gear.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Kardashian, 38, dropped a “like” on the announcement, seemingly approving of the acquisition.

Shortly before Thompson’s latest career move was revealed, Us Weekly confirmed that he moved into a mansion in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of California near the reality star’s home.

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

The off-on couple share daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, 8 months. The twosome were first linked in 2016 and weathered their fair share of ups and downs over the years — including multiple cheating scandals on Thompson’s part — before most recently calling it quits in late 2021.

While the coparents are “always going to be in each other’s lives,” the insider told Us that Kardashian has “made it clear” that she isn’t interested in rekindling a romance with the Canadian athlete. Thompson, meanwhile, “hasn’t completely given up hope” on their relationship yet.

“At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family,” the source explained. “He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”

Along with True and her baby brother, Thompson shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig. Us broke the news in December 2021 that fitness model Maralee Nichols — who sued the former Cleveland Cavaliers player for child support earlier that year after claiming she was pregnant with his baby — gave birth to son Theo. Thompson announced in January 2022 that he is Theo’s father after taking a paternity test.

Us confirmed in July 2022 that Kardashian and the former Boston Celtics star were expecting their second child together via surrogate. Their son arrived one month later.

The pair’s surrogate was already pregnant before news broke of Nichols’ child support lawsuit. The aftermath of the paternity scandal played out during season 2 of The Kardashians, when the Revenge Body alum revealed that she learned about Thompson’s cheating “with the rest of the world.”

“A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine if you do it you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” she told the cameras in a June 2022 episode. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. … I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not say something? I feel just not really in my own body.”