Sisterly support! Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have Khloé Kardashian’s back no matter what’s going on in her love life.

“Kim and Kourtney aren’t surprised that Tristan [Thompson] is still trying to win Khloé back. She’s an incredible woman and anybody would be lucky to have her by their side. Khloé always gives a hundred percent in her relationships, and she is entitled to the same in return,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The insider adds: “It would take an amazing man to match the energy she provides for a partner, and she deserves the world. Although they’ve had their differences with Tristan, he will always be family as the father of their niece and nephew. At the end of the day, all they want is for Khloé to find someone who supports her and makes her happy.”

On Tuesday, March 14, a second source told Us that Thompson, 32, is “always trying” to win back the Good American founder, 38, with whom he shares daughter True, 4, and a son, 7 months, whose name the pair have not publicly revealed.

“He still loves her and wants to make it work between them,” the insider said. “They’re friends and great coparents, but he wants more.”

Khloé, for her part, gave the NBA star — whom she dated on and off from 2016 to 2021 — a birthday shoutout via Instagram on Monday, March 13.

“You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles,” she wrote. “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Despite the Hulu personality’s effusive tribute, a third source told Us on Tuesday that the exes aren’t “back together.” The insider further explained that Khloé was disappointed that she had to turn off comments on the post because “people will come for her” over her amicable relationship with Thompson.

“Khloé will never not support Tristan because he’s the father of her two kids. Khloé called him the ‘best father’ because that’s how she feels and she will always stand by that,” the source told Us. “Despite whatever happened between them, she has decided to focus on the positive because her children are the most important people in her life. She’s able to separate their past and appreciates the way he shows up for his kids.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author’s social media tribute came three days after she and Thompson were spotted at her close friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq’s joint birthday party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Khloé also provided support for her ex after the death of his mother, Andrea, last month.

“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the Kardashians star would “make sure” that Thompson and his youngest brother Amari, 16, who has epilepsy, had “support all around them” amid their loss.

“Khloé loves Tristan’s brother Amari and she has every intention of being there to help care for him every step of the way. Khloé has a heart of gold, and she feels like it’s the very least she can do after the tragic loss of their mom,” the insider continued. “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. Like she mentioned in her online tribute to Andrea, she will help look after Amari at any cost.”