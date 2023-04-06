Not giving it all away … yet. Khloé Kardashian explained why she hasn’t shared her son’s name publicly — and offered a hint at her little one’s moniker.

“He’s named, but I haven’t announced it,” the reality star, 38, who shares daughter True, 5, and her 8-month-old son with Tristan Thompson, said on the Wednesday, April 5, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Kardashian confirmed that her son’s name will be revealed during season 3 of her Hulu’s reality series The Kardashians, which returns on May 25.

“At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so at first, he didn’t have a name,” she recalled. “Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out, so now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

The Good American cofounder offered a hint at her final choice, adding, “I think it will start with a T. Yeah, it will start with a T.”

Kardashian became a mother for the first time when she welcomed True in April 2018 with then-boyfriend Thompson, 32. The former couple, who dated off and on since 2016, expanded their family again in July 2022 with a baby boy via surrogate.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson hadn’t rekindle their romance since their second child’s arrival.

“Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore,” an insider shared with Us, noting that the baby was conceived ahead of Thompson’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols, which resulted in son Theo’s birth in December 2021. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

More recently, a second insider confirmed things still haven’t changed between them romantically.

“He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying,” a source said earlier this month. “At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family. He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”

During season 2 of The Kardashians, the California native spoke candidly about moving on from Thompson’s latest cheating scandal.

“Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” she said in a September 2022 episode. “Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”

During her appearance on Wednesday, Kardashian gushed about watching her youngest child grow up. “He’s eight months old and he is a little chunk and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “He is a quiet baby. He’s a happy baby, which is amazing and my daughter was the same, so I’ve been lucky twice.”

According to the Hulu personality, True “loves being a big sister” to her sibling. “I was worried because I wasn’t pregnant and I didn’t know if it would be hard for her to understand,” Kardashian continued. “And it’s just crazy how resilient and instinctual children are and she’s so maternal and loving and she’s such a good big sister.”