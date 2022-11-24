Like brother, like son? Kris Jenner had a unique name suggestion after Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child with ex Tristan Thompson.

“He is so cute. Don’t you think he looks like Rob [Kardashian]? He is so perfect,” Kris, 67, gushed during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 24.

During the episode, Kim Kardashian joined the group to get a glimpse at Khloé’s newborn son, adding, “He is actually Rob’s twin. What are we going to name him? That is what I need to know.”

The Safely cofounder, for her part, felt inspired by the conversation. “How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson and then just call him Rob Kardashian?” Kris asked the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 38, who didn’t give away whether she had chosen a name for her baby.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in July that Khloé was expecting a son via surrogate with Tristan, 31. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the reality star said in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the former couple — who share 4-year-old daughter True — were not rekindling their romance. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the insider shared, adding that the duo had “not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

While filming season 2, Khloé showed the first moments of her son’s arrival in June. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” she told the cameras in the September episode, while referring to her ex-boyfriend’s parenting scandal with Maralee Nichols. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

One month after her newborn’s birth, the Hulu personality opened up about life with two kids.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she shared with Elle in an August interview. “[My son and daughter True] challenge me as a person and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

She continued: “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

Scroll on for more details about Khloé’s first days as a mom of two: