Boss ladies! Khloé Kardashian teamed up with her mom, Kris Jenner, for a new Good American collection.

The brand made the exciting announcement on Tuesday, February 14, with a glamorous photo shoot shared via Instagram. In one snapshot, the Good American cofounder, 38, posed next to the momager, 67, in matching black ensembles.

Kardashian looked extra fab in an oversized blazer, sheer tights and black patent pumps. For glam, the reality star’s blonde tresses were styled in voluminous curls, and she paired smokey eyeshadow with glossy lips. She finished the outfit with chunky gold jewelry and long acrylic nails.

Jenner, for her part, wore a similar look. She also rocked a blazer and sheer tights but styled the outfit with a crisp collared shirt, black tie and a miniskirt. She wore her signature brunette pixie cut, with strands perfectly falling over her forehead. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave the camera a perfect glossy pout while donning dramatic eyelashes. For bling, Jenner wore a diamond ring and thick studs.

“Coming Soon: Power Pieces for Empowered Women 💫,” read the brand’s caption while tagging the mother-daughter-duo.

Fans were quick to share their excitement for the launch in the comments section. One user gushed, “Omg! My work outfits are going to look sooo bomb bc of this collection!!” Another fashion lover added, “This is the collection I never knew we needed and I love this picture,” while a third wrote, “Slayyyyyy I need these pieces! Perfect for work!!”

Kardashian and Jenner both shared the same photo via their respective social media accounts on Tuesday, with famous friends — including Adrienne Bailon, Olivia Pierson, Malika Haqq and more —praising the line in their comments.

Hours later, Good American gave followers another glimpse of the shoot. In the second snap, the Kocktails With Khloé alum laid in a leather chair with her feet swung over the arm. She held a black phone up to her ear while the cord dangled to the base of the device. The Revenge Body alum had her other hand in her coiled tresses and looked down dramatically. For her outfit, she sported a black mini dress. The strapless number was finished with a bodycon fit and shiny fabric.

“Strictly Business,” the brand captioned the photo, while also sharing that the collection officially drops on Thursday, February 16.

Along with stylish blazers and classy dresses, the new line includes timeless trousers, bodysuits and more. The pieces range in sizes from 00-28 Plus and will be available to order online.