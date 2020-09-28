Jordyn Woods opened up in a new interview about the “shame” she felt after her hookup with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson made headlines in February 2019.

In an interview conducted before the coronavirus pandemic with Natalie Manuel Lee for her YouTube series, Now With Natalie, the model, 23, spoke about the scandal and the aftermath that saw Kardashian, 39, dump the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, and Woods’ close friendship with Kylie Jenner derailed and her connection to the famous family severed.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really … You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” Woods said. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

Woods came to terms with her role in the scandal, explaining, “It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go,” she added. “I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”

But as the shockwaves continued to reverberate and online commenters came for her, the beauty shut down as she felt that “everything was against me.”

“I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone. … I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone. Everything in my life changed.”

While she has moved on, Woods is not without her regrets.

“I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through,” she said. “It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love. I wouldn’t say I’m happy something like that happened, but I’m happy I was able to become who I am today.”

Kardashian went on to reconcile with the NBA star as they quarantined together earlier this year with daughter True, but Woods’ friendship with Jenner remains on the rocks.

The beauty mogul “misses Jordyn at points,” a source told Us Weekly in February, “but she was more affected by the hurt that was inflicted upon her family versus her relationship with Jordyn directly. She was very conflicted initially, but after observing all the chaos across the board, she knew she had no choice to step away from the friendship.”

Meanwhile Woods and her boyfriend, basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns, made their relationship Instagram official on Saturday, September 26, while on vacation in Mexico.