Jordyn Woods Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

Turning the page. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, went Instagram official more than one year after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The model, 23, shared three photos via Instagram on Saturday, September 26, of herself and the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, getting cozy on a beach in Mexico. In one photo, Woods and Towns wrapped their arms around each other. In another pic, the pair snuggled up while they looked at the ocean. The couple were twinning for the occasion as they wore matching Versace swimwear.

“I found you, then I found me,” Woods captioned the post along with a heart emoji.

Woods’ mother, Elizabeth Woods, approved of the sweet pics writing, “OK I’m crying.” Jordyn’s sister, Jodie Woods, also commented, “Don’t be shy.”

Earlier this week, Jordyn celebrated her birthday with a Michael Jordan-themed party on a yacht. The Life of Kylie alum also showed off the lavish presents Towns gifted her. Jordyn posted a photo via her Instagram Story, which featured an orange ostrich Hermès Birkin bag, a second Birkin in orange leather, a Chanel purse covered in crystals and a signed Michael Jordan jersey. “It’s just pressure,” she captioned the post.

Jordyn made headlines in February 2019 after she was caught making out with Thompson, 29, at a party while he was dating Khloé Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player — who share 2-year-old daughter True — split amid the scandal but reunited in August. Jordyn’s friendship with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner also ended over the incident.

Jordyn detailed the emotional turmoil she faced after the cheating scandal in an interview with Hillsong Channel’s Natalie Manuel Lee on Saturday.

“I deleted everything off my phone,” she recalled. “I wouldn’t respond to anyone. I responded to about two people. Everything in my life changed. I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through. It was a lot for my family, other families, friends and not in a million years did I ever have an intention to do anything bad to anyone I love.”

Jordyn previously dated Devin Booker in 2018 and has been linked to Jaden Smith and Chris Brown.