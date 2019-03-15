Speaking their truths! Stylist Natalie Manuel Lee dished on how her new Hillsong Channel series, Now With Natalie, has helped her inspire others to stay grounded.

Manuel’s close friend Hailey Baldwin appeared on the show’s March 3 episode to discuss how she remains rooted in faith despite living in the public eye. “The biggest thing that she said to me — it might sound like common sense, but it was still profound — she said that how we all struggle with not, maybe, feeling like we’re good enough,” Lee exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 14. “Her answer and her reason and her reply for that was simply, ‘You’re good enough because God created you. The reason why you’re living and being on this earth, there’s a reason for, there’s a purpose for.’”

The Hillsong host noted that 22-year-old Baldwin inspires her to practice self-love, despite what critics think. “She kind of went into saying how we all have struggled with the compare and compete epidemic that’s going on, as we all do. It doesn’t matter who you are,” Lee explained. “But she was giving us healthy tools and helpful tools to shift our perspectives. And the biggest thing she said was that, since He created you, since you are here, that is why you are enough and you have a job to do and everybody has their own role in their life. … That’s why we all have purpose.”

Lee added: “[Hailey] touched on that there’s no reason to compare yourself because what she can do is what she can do and what I can do is what I can do and both of our blueprints are so imperative to the world today.”

Back in January, Baldwin shared an uplifting message about self-worth on her Instagram. “We ALL have flaws and that will never change. What I do know is God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and He makes no mistakes,” the supermodel, who is married to Justin Bieber, wrote at the time. “So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be me and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough and I’m loved and you are enough and you’re loved.”

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin — who are both longtime members of the evangelical Christian megachurch — opened up about their religion during a February interview with Vogue. The “Sorry” singer revealed his belief that “God blessed” him with the Drop the Mic cohost because of his “good behavior.”

Now With Natalie airs on the Hillsong Channel Sundays at 10:30 p.m. EST.

