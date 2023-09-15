Kroy Biermann’s lawyer has a theory about Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s legal strategy amid the duo’s messy divorce proceedings.

“My guess is that Kim’s grand plan is to file for bankruptcy,” Marlys A. Bergstrom exclusively told Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum on Friday, September 15.

The attorney explained that if Zolciak-Biermann, 45, were to file for bankruptcy, “A stay would be put on the foreclosure [of Kim and Kroy’s shared home in Alpharetta, Georgia] and again, the parties would be forced to live together, enveloped by all that toxicity for God knows how long.”

Bergstrom added that Biermann’s legal team would “file an objection” to such a request as “it is very likely that Kroy and Kim will come out with almost nothing” if their house is forced into foreclosure. Us Weekly has reached out to Zolciak-Biermann for comment.

Biermann, 38, filed a request for a court to order the sale of his and Zolciak-Biermann’s home in late August. The documents stated that the property was initially going to be auctioned in March after the pair faced foreclosure proceedings the previous month. However, they were able to “avoid foreclosure” and canceled the auction.

The threat of foreclosure isn’t the only financial problem plaguing the estranged twosome. Last month, a debt collection company sued Zolciak-Biermann for $156,080.64, which includes interest accrued since she allegedly stopped making payments on the HSBC/SAKS credit card. The card has since been restricted and cannot be used. (Us reached out to Zolciak-Biermann for comment at the time.)

When Biermann filed for divorce for the first time in May — the duo briefly called off their split in July before the athlete filed divorce paperwork again in August — a source exclusively told Us that their relationship problems stemmed from “financial issues.” (That same month, TMZ reported that the pair owed more than $1.1 million in unpaid taxes.)

The insider continued: “The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship. Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

In addition to their money troubles, Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann have butted heads over the care of their minor children: KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (The NFL alum also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from previous relationships, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, after they tied the knot in 2011.)

In court documents filed on Thursday, September 14, Biermann claimed that Zolciak-Biermann has spent “little time at home” with their children and expressed safety concerns, alleging that Zolciak-Biermann “frequently takes videos of herself” while driving with their children. (Us reached out to Zolciak-Biermann for comment on the allegations.)