Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann and daughter Brielle Biermann have found themsleves in hot water for their alleged spending habits.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kim, 45, is being sued by a debt collection company for $156,080.64, which includes interest accrued since she allegedly stopped making payments on the HSBC/SAKS credit card. The card had a limit of $115,000.

The documents show that the reality TV star’s last payment came in September 2022 in the amount of $4,179. The card has since been restricted and cannot be used.

Meanwhile, Brielle, 26, is being sued by American Express National Bank for allegedly failing to pay off a $12,870.25 balance on an AmEx card, according to documents obtained by Us. (Us Weekly has reached out to Kim and Brielle for comment.)

Related: See the Zolciak-Biermann Family Through the Years: Kim, Brielle and More Always growing and changing! Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s family has expanded and morphed in front of the public’s eyes as they appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and spinoff Don’t Be Tardy. Kim and husband Kroy Biermann, who is seven years her junior, are parents of sons Kroy Jr., Kash and Kane and daughter Kaia. The former NFL player […]

The pair’s legal trouble comes amid drama in the Biermann clan. Kim’s estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, filed for divorce for a second time on Thursday, August 24, once again citing their union as “irretrievably broken.” He requested full legal and physical custody of their four minor children — KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — as well as alimony and child support. (Kroy, 37, also adopted Kim’s two daughters from previous relationships, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, after the exes tied the knot in 2011.)

Kroy previously filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. After the duo’s second split, a source exclusively told Us that those closest to them knew that their reconciliation “wouldn’t last.” The insider added: “In the end, it was all about fights and finances.”

A second source shared a similar statement with Us back in May when Kroy and Kim’s divorce first made headlines.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the insider explained. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Related: Inside Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Messy Divorce and Custody Battle Already getting messy. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann shocked Bravo fans and stars alike with their May 2023 split. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the former NFL player filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The now-estranged couple tied the knot in 2011. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and […]

That same month, Kroy filed legal paperwork requesting that Kim undergo a psychological evaluation after alleging that she has an excessive gambling problem. He claimed that Kim “presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to” his divorce filming and is “unable to properly care for the children.”

Kim shut down the athlete’s claims in June.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” she said in a statement via her lawyer at the time. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

Related: Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV The reality TV curse spares no Real Housewives franchise. Several Real Housewives duos who have called it quits over the years renewed their vows on their respective franchise before they filed for divorce, contributing to a “reality TV curse.” Dorit Kemsley, for her part, told Us Weekly in April 2021 that Kyle Richards warned her […]

One month later, the pair called off their divorce, but a third insider told Us at the time that their relationship was still rocky.

“They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle,” the source said. “Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived. There’s simply too much bad blood and hatred toward each other. There’s a lot of s–t talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably. They are also not seeking counseling.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Before the twosome’s split and money troubles made headlines, Andy Cohen expressed concerns about their finances.

“There are so many clips of me saying to Kim, ‘I am worried about the way you spend your money. [Kroy] is not a football player, he is a retired football player,’” Cohen, 55, recalled during a May episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live. “They didn’t have the football player money coming in anymore.”