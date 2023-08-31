Kroy Biermann has filed to put his and estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s shared Georgia home on the market with the hopes of selling it quickly.

“He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market, and hopefully sold immediately,” Biermann’s lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, August 31. “If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point.”

Us confirmed earlier on Thursday that Biermann, 37, filed the paperwork to request the court place their Alpharetta, Georgia home for sale. Biermann also requested that proceeds of the sale “be placed in escrow.”

The docs state that the home was initially going to be auctioned in March after Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann faced foreclosure proceedings the previous month. However, the twosome were able to “avoid foreclosure” and canceled the auction.

According to the docs, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann came to an agreement with the financial institution Truist. If the duo were to make their mortgage payments every month for three months, the unpaid amount would be placed at the back of the loan and foreclosure would be avoided.

This isn’t the first time that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have faced financial woes. Earlier this month, Us confirmed that a debt collection company sued Zolciak-Biermann for an unpaid bill on her HSBC/Saks card. According to documents obtained by Us at the time, the company sued the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum for $156,080.64. The total includes interest accrued due to her allegedly not making payments on her bill. Her card had a limit of $115,000.

When Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed for divorce for the first time in May, a source exclusively told Us that their split stemmed from their “financial issues.” (That same month, TMZ reported the pair owed more than $1.1 million in unpaid taxes.)

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the insider explained. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Things seemed to be resolving for the twosome. Two months after they initially called it quits, Us confirmed in July that Zolciak-Biermann filed to dismiss her divorce from Biermann.

However, the pair’s reconciliation was brief. One month after reconnecting, Biermann refiled for divorce using similar language from his first round of paperwork as he referred to their marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

Lawyer Neama Rahmani discussed the reality stars’ ongoing divorce with Us on the Tuesday, August 29, episode of the “Legally Us” podcast. Rahamai noted he was confused as to why the estranged couple hadn’t filed for bankruptcy amid their money troubles.

“I’m really surprised at how they’ve handled this, both in terms of the family side and the potential bankruptcy,” he told Us. “It seems like these two need to separate, need to file for bankruptcy, really start their life over — both their personal and professional life, because everything just seems like a mess right now.”