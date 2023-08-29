Kim Zolciak-Biermann has big plans for her future without Kroy Biermann — including a possible return to reality TV.

Zolciak-Biermann, 45, fielded questions from her followers during an Instagram Story Q&A on Monday, August 28, to keep herself entertained while traveling. She thanked fans for their concerns amid her marital woes before diving into more juicy topics.

As one social media user wondered whether Zolciak-Biermann, formerly a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, planned to stay in Georgia’s capital city, she replied, “For now yes ❤️.”

When asked whether she would ever consider bringing back her show Don’t Be Tardy, which aired for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020, Zolciak-Biermann hinted at something bigger and better. “Maybe not a new season but maybe a new show 😝🩷💫,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Zolciak-Biermann has teased a potential on-camera endeavor. After briefly making a cameo on RHOA season 15, which premiered in May, the Bravo personality was spotted out with TV producer Troy VanderHeyden.

“One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves 🎥,” she captioned an Instagram pic in June.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that month that Zolciak-Biermann “has no plans to return full-time” to RHOA specifically. However, Biermann, 37, previously implied otherwise.

“Don’t be so obvious,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on May 26 alongside a cartoon of a blonde woman in front of a camera, which some fans believed was a dig at Zolciak-Biermann.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2011, initially filed for divorce earlier that month and listed April 30 as their date of separation. After harsh accusations were lobbed from both parties — Zolciak-Biermann requested to have the retired athlete drug-tested, while he claimed she has a gambling problem — the twosome briefly reconciled.

Biermann’s attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, confirmed to Us in July that the couple dismissed their respective divorce filings. The reunion was ultimately short-lived as Biermann resubmitted paperwork to end their marriage on Thursday, August 24.

In his second filing, Biermann requested full legal and physical custody of the duo’s minor children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (He is the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.)

Per court docs obtained by Us, Biermann wants exclusive access to the estranged couple’s home in the Atlanta area, requesting to restrain Zolciak-Biermann from the property. He is also asking for alimony and child support.

Close friends aren’t surprised that the reconciliation didn’t last. “In the end, it was all about fights and finances,” a source exclusively told Us this month.