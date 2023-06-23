Kim Zolciak-Biermann is making her intentions about returning to reality TV in the wake of her divorce crystal clear.

The former Bravo star, 45, took to social media on Thursday, June 22, to offer a glimpse at a recent meeting with TV producer Troy VanderHeyden. “One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves 🎥,” Zolciak-Biermann posted via Instagram.

Earlier this month, Zolciak-Biermann surprised her followers when she reunited with several Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, including Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield and DeShawn Snow. The Florida native, who appeared as a full-time cast member on the reality series from 2008 to 2012, captioned the Instagram post, “See you soon 🎥 @bravotv #RHOA.”

Amid her departure from RHOA, the TV personality received her own spinoff show titled Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which focused on her nuptials with Kroy Biermann. The series was subsequently renewed — and renamed to Don’t Be Tardy — for a second season and continued to air until 2020.

The eight-season show focused on Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s home life with their children: daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (The former NFL player adopted his wife’s eldest kids from previous relationships.)

Before their show came to an end, Zolciak-Biermann explained why she didn’t want reality TV to affect her personal life. “[Divorce is] not an option in my house,” she told Fox News in October 2017. “I would never allow a show to impact my marriage in any way. My marriage is definitely first.”

Less than six years later, things clearly changed as Us Weekly confirmed in May that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the pair listed April 30 as their separation date.

The Montana native seemingly threw shade at Zolciak-Biermann when he subtly changed his Instagram bio to one of her song lyrics amid the news. “My ring Meant a Thing,” he added to his profile that same month, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s messy split has continued to play out in the public eye. The former athlete previously requested in subsequent court docs that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation. The “Tardy for the Party” singer, meanwhile, submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about their children’s safety in his care.

In response to the legal back and forth, Zolciak-Biermann broke her silence about the split in a statement.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” Zolciak-Biermann’s lawyer said earlier this month. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

The statement continued: “Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up. The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”