Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s divorce is back on — and lawyer Neama Rahmani wouldn’t be surprised if the duo’s troubled finances are the reason for their split.

“There’s a lot that’s going on here, but obviously financial problems are one of the number one reasons why people do get divorced,” Rahmani exclusively told Us Weekly during a Tuesday, August 29, interview on the “Legally Us” podcast. “That [puts] a lot of pressure on relationships, so that may be one of the things that’s going on here behind the scenes.”

Rahmani, who is not working with Zolciak-Biermann, 45, or Biermann, 37, on their divorce, went on to note that he’s confused as to why the estranged couple hasn’t yet filed for bankruptcy amid their money troubles.

“I’m really surprised at how they’ve handled this, both in terms of the family side and the potential bankruptcy,” he told Us. “It seems like these two need to separate, need to file for bankruptcy, really start their life over — both their personal and professional life, because everything just seems like a mess right now.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that a debt collection company sued Zolciak-Biermann for an unpaid bill on her HSBC/Saks card. According to documents obtained by Us, the company sued her for $156,080.64, which includes interest accrued since she allegedly stopped making payments on her bill. The card had a limit of $115,000.

The docs showed that her last payment came in September 2022 in the amount of $4,179. The card has since been restricted and cannot be used.

In May, TMZ reported that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann owed more than $1.1 million to the IRS. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult,” a source told Us at the time.“The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

Rahmani, for his part, said that it can sometimes be “better” to remain married when a couple is considering filing for bankruptcy, but it “really depends on the circumstances” and “what sort of assets the parties have together, whether it’s community property or marital assets, what they have separately [and] if there’s debt that’s incurred by one spouse and not the other.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann initially filed for divorce in May after nearly 12 years of marriage. The duo spent weeks hurling accusations at each other and fighting over custody over their four minor children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Zolciak-Biermann is also the mother of daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Biermann adopted after their 2011 wedding.)

In July, however, the twosome filed to dismiss their divorce. “They’re getting along, so [Kim] called it off,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that a future split wasn’t off the table. “Tomorrow might be different.”

The future arrived within weeks, when Biermann filed for divorce for the second time. Biermann described his marriage as “irretrievably broken,” as he did in his original filing, and requested full legal and physical custody of the couple’s kids. He is also asking for exclusive use of their home in Alpharetta, Georgia, and seeking to restrain Zolciak-Biermann from the property.

“People knew it wouldn’t last,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month of the pair’s short-lived reconciliation. “In the end, it was all about fights and finances.”

