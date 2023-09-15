Kroy Biermann is “concerned” about his four minor children amid his messy divorce from their mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

In docs filed on Thursday, September 14, and obtained by Us Weekly, Biermann, 37, alleged that Zolciak-Biermann, 45, has spent “little time at home” with their kids: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He expressed further concerns about their safety, claiming Zolciak-Biermann “frequently takes videos of herself” while driving with their children.

Zolciak-Biermann has not publicly addressed the recent allegations, but Us has reached out for comment.

Biermann argued that appointing an external guardian ad litem is in the “best interest and welfare” of the children. He nominated Diane Woods, a family law attorney in Georgia, to serve in this position for the remainder of the estranged couple’s divorce proceedings.

Biermann’s divorce lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, explained to Us in a statement on Friday, September 15, that Woods would act as “an attorney for the children and as the eyes and ears of the court” throughout the legal battle.

“[The guardian] can do whatever investigation she feels necessary to help the court determine what custodial arrangement is in the best interest of the children,” Bergstrom said. “Ms. Diane Woods is a very experienced and well-respected Guardian Ad Litem.”

Biermann’s request was made in an attempt to “shield the children from the negative fallout of their parents’ divorce,” the court docs state. He claimed that Zolciak-Biermann does not have the same perspective and has instead continued to “direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive, profane and threat-laden language” toward Biermann “with little concern if the children are present.”

Biermann also claimed that Zolciak-Biermann is seeking to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta — much to his dismay. “Based on previous experience, [Kroy] is concerned that [Kim] will use the television show to garner attention by discussing the divorce and exposing the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children,” the docs read.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann initially filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. At the time, Biermann requested full custody of their four kids. (He previously adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s now-adult daughters, Brielle and Ariana, after their 2011 wedding.)

Following a messy legal battle — which included accusations of alleged gambling addictions and physical fights — Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann dismissed their divorce petition in July. However, the reconciliation was short-lived, with Biermann filing to end the duo’s marriage once again in August.

Biermann referred to their relationship as “irretrievably broken” and noted that he still wanted full custody of the kids. Weeks later, Zolciak-Biermann confused fans by seemingly hinting that the estranged pair were working through their issues.

“I’m living here [and] not going anywhere!” she wrote via her Instagram Story on September 8. “Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife.”

Bergstrom later told Us in a statement that Biermann still plans to “see this divorce through to the end,” denying Zolciak-Biermann’s claims of a reunion.