While Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s relationship status is constantly changing, there are no plans to call off their divorce.

“I spoke with Kroy regarding the ‘reconciliation’ Kim announced over the weekend,” Biermann’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom exclusively tells Us Weekly. “There is no reconciliation, his resolve to see this divorce through to the end has not waivered.”

Over the weekend, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, gave an update on her relationship with Biermann, 37. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 7 that she and Biermann were “working” on their marriage and had been “living as husband and wife.”

However, on Monday, September 11, a source gave Us some insight into where Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann currently stood as a couple. “They’re all over the place. It’s a constant yo-yo that never seems to end,” the insider said at the time. “They’re back together today. But they could be off tomorrow.”

Related: Inside Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Messy Divorce, Custody Battle Already getting messy. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann shocked Bravo fans and stars alike with their May 2023 split. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the former NFL player filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The now-estranged couple tied the knot in 2011. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and […]

Us confirmed in May that the pair both filed for divorce after over a decade of marriage. Their split turned messy quickly as they engaged in a heated back and forth over custody of their children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.

While fighting in court, Zolciak-Biermann submitted a motion for the former football player to take a drug test, claiming to have seen him smoking marijuana. A few days later, Biermann requested in a separate filing that the former reality star undergo a psychological evaluation and alleged that Zolciak-Biermann had a gambling problem.

However, things took a turn for the duo two months later when they filed paperwork in July to dismiss their divorce — but their reconciliation was brief. One month later, Biermann filed for divorce for a second time. In the August paperwork, he requested full legal and physical custody of their four minor children, in addition to alimony, child support and exclusive use of their Atlanta-area home — which they have been cohabitating since their initial split.

While both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann are living in the shared residence, the former athlete filed to have the home put on the market in August, hoping to sell fast amid their financial woes. (In addition to their divorce, the twosome are more than $1 million in debt and previously faced foreclosure in February.)

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Messiest NFL Splits of All Time: From Tom and Gisele to Kroy and Kim From Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, not every NFL love story has a happy ending. Brady — who retired from football for good in February 2023 — began dating the supermodel in 2006, two months before learning his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with the pair’s first baby. Son Jack […]

“He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market and, hopefully,sold immediately,” Bergstrom said in a statement to Us at the time. “If the court orders it, then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point.”

One day after submitting the request, Zolciak-Biermann said that the decision to sell the house was “mutual” and emphasized that she “told” Biermann “what to do.”