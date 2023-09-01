Kim Zolciak-Biermann called the shots when it came to her and estranged husband Kroy Biermann deciding to sell their Georgia home.

“It’s mutual,” Zolciak-Biermann, 45, said of Biermann’s recent filing asking to put their shared home on the market on Friday, September 1, in a video obtained by TMZ. “I told him what to do.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, August 31, that Biermann, 37, submitted paperwork asking the court to place his and Zolciak-Biermann’s Alpharetta, Georgia home for sale. Biermann also requested that proceeds of the sale “be placed in escrow.”

“He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market, and hopefully sold immediately,” Biermann’s lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, said in a statement to Us at the time. “If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point.”

The exes faced foreclosure on their house earlier this year, with the home set to be put up for auction in March. (The auction was canceled at the time, though no reason was given.)

According to documents obtained by Us on Thursday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Biermann came to an agreement with the financial institution Truist about their mortgage payments. If they were to make their mortgage payments every month for three months, the unpaid amount would be placed at the back of the loan and foreclosure would be avoided — which ultimately happened.

However, the financial stress seemingly took a toll on the duo’s relationship. In May, Zolciak-Biermann and the retired Atlanta Falcons player filed for divorce for the first time. A source exclusively told Us that their split stemmed from their “financial issues.” (That same month, TMZ reported the pair owed more than $1.1 million in unpaid taxes.)

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” the insider explained. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

As Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann battled in court over custody arrangements over their children: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, things started to look brighter for the twosome. Two months after they initially called it quits, Us confirmed that Zolciak-Biermann filed to dismiss her divorce from Biermann. A second source told Us that the pair wanted to give their marriage a second chance for their children. (Biermann also adopted the former Bravo star’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, after their 2011 wedding.)

“They are doing the best for their kids,” the insider explained in July, noting that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann were “getting along at the moment” but “Lord only knows what will happen.”

However, their reconciliation was brief. One month after reconnecting, Biermann refiled for divorce using the same language from his first round of paperwork, referring to their marriage as “irretrievably broken.”