Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s divorce has seemingly turned a corner following her latest relationship update.

“I’m living here [and] not going anywhere!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 8, showing off the inside her shoe closet. “Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife.”

Zolciak-Biermann also noted that the daily “lies” are “too much” for her to deal with but did not further explain what had been specifically said about their union. Her Friday message does seemingly clap back at her ongoing divorce from Biermann, 37.

The Bravo star first filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage and she and Biermann were subsequently locked in a messy legal back and forth. Biermann even accused his estranged wife of having a gambling problem while requesting full custody of their four minor children. They share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 9. (Biermann previously adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, after their November 2011 wedding.)

Zolciak-Biermann denied the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker’s claims and they ultimately reconciled in July, dismissing the divorce petition. One month later, Biermann filed for divorce again. In his August filing, he called their marriage “irretrievably broken” and requested full custody of their young kids. Biermann also sought alimony and child support from his now-estranged wife. He also asked the court for exclusive use of the pair’s Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion.

“People knew [their reunion] wouldn’t last,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “In the end, it was all about fights and finances. … There has been so much toxicity between them recently.”

Us later confirmed last month that Biermann has submitted court paperwork to sell their Georgia house, with the proceeds being “placed in escrow.”

“He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market, and hopefully sold immediately,” Biermann’s lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told Us in an August statement. “If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point.”

Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, told TMZ on September 1 that it was a “mutual” decision to get rid of the shared residence.

Bergstrom explained to Us days later that the estranged couple are in deep financial debt and selling the home is an easy way to settle the $1 million deficit.