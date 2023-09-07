Kroy Biermann knows he and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are in deep financial trouble — and need to sell their house ASAP.

The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, 37, is pleading with Zolciak-Biermann, 45, to sign a joint consent agreement to put their home on the market, Biermann’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom tells Us Weekly. The exes — who are in the middle of a messy divorce — are more than $1 million in debt. One way to clear that debt, Bergstrom says, is if they sell their Atlanta-area home.

Biermann, who filed for divorce from Zolciak-Biermann in May and then again in August following a brief reconciliation, requested an emergency hearing last month to ensure the residence is put on the market ASAP.

“If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties,” Bergstrom told Us at the time. “And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point.”

Related: Inside Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Messy Divorce, Custody Battle Already getting messy. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann shocked Bravo fans and stars alike with their May 2023 split. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the former NFL player filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The now-estranged couple tied the knot in 2011. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and […]

One day later, however, Zolciak-Biermann told TMZ that the decision to put their house on the market was “mutual,” emphasizing that she “told him what to do.”

The pair — who share four minor children — previously faced foreclosure in February, though the auction was called off one month later. Biermann, who also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters following their 2011 nuptials, and Zolciak-Biermann are once again facing potential foreclosure in the face of financial difficulty. In May, TMZ reported that the former couple owe $1.1 million in unpaid taxes.

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

In August, lawyer Neama Rahmani, who is not working with Biermann or Zolciak-Biermann on their divorce, exclusively told Us that he is shocked that the duo haven’t filed for bankruptcy yet.

“I’m really surprised at how they’ve handled this, both in terms of the family side and the potential bankruptcy,” he told Us. “It seems like these two need to separate, need to file for bankruptcy, really start their life over — both their personal and professional life, because everything just seems like a mess right now.”

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline A match made in Georgia! Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, were together for more than a decade prior to when she filed for divorce in May 2023 and later dismissed the request. When Bravo fans first met the “House of Kim” podcast host in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she […]

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann initially filed for divorce in May, with the athlete requesting full legal custody and physical custody of their four youngest kids. Their split only grew even more contentious in the following weeks. Zolciak-Biermann requested that Biermann get drug-tested and Biermann filed paperwork to have the former Bravo personality psychologically evaluated. Biermann even accused Zolciak-Biermann’s friend of kidnapping their eldest son, 12-year-old KJ, for taking him to a rodeo.

Then, in July, the pair briefly reconciled. “They’re getting along, so [Kim] called it off,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Tomorrow might be different.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

One month later, Biermann filed for divorce for a second time.

“People knew it wouldn’t last,” a second insider exclusively told Us. “In the end, it was all about fights and finances.”