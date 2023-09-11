Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are back on track right now — but their relationship status could change again.

“They’re all over the place. It’s a constant yo-yo that never seems to end,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about where the reality TV couple currently stand.

According to the insider, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann, 37, could decide to part ways in the foreseeable future. “They’re back together today. But they could be off tomorrow,” the source adds.

The couple originally made headlines in May when they each filed for divorce after over a decade of marriage. The athlete requested that Zolciak-Biermann undergo a psychological evaluation in a separate filing, which came days after his estranged wife submitted her own motion for him to take a drug test.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, who tied the knot in 2011, share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.

The legal back and forth continued for two months before the twosome filed paperwork in July to dismiss their divorce. A second source exclusively told Us at the time that their friends “aren’t surprised” by the reconciliation decision.

“It was actually more shocking when they initially filed because they never saw any problems in their marriage,” the insider shared. “They believed Kim and Kroy had an amazing marriage and would be together forever. They’re thrilled that they’ve decided to work on things. Everybody sees that Kim and Kroy have an incredible bond, and they’re confident they’ll spend the rest of their lives together.”

One month after giving their marriage another try, Biermann filed for divorce for a second time. In the August filing, Biermann requested full legal and physical custody of their four minor children, in addition to alimony, child support and exclusive use of their Atlanta-area home.

At the time, Us confirmed that Biermann submitted court paperwork to sell their Georgia house, with the proceeds being “placed in escrow.”

“He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market, and hopefully sold immediately,” his lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told Us in an August statement. “If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point.”

Zolciak-Biermann, however, clarified on Friday, September 8, that the duo were in a better place, writing via Instagram Story, “I’m living here [and] not going anywhere! Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson