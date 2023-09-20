The Surreal Life is back with an all-new cast.

The reality series places a group of celebrities in a Hollywood Hills mansion for two weeks, and hilarity ensues. The show first premiered on VH1 in 2003 and ran for six seasons before taking a hiatus in 2006. In 2022, the series was rebooted for a seventh season and featured stars like Dennis Rodman, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Frankie Muniz and Stormy Daniels.

MTV Entertainment Studios announced in September 2023 that The Surreal Lifewill return for an eighth season to air on MTV, per Deadline. In line with the show’s history, the new season will include an unlikely grouping of celebrities, ranging from reality TV veterans to former Olympic athletes.

The season 8 premiere date has yet to be announced, but according to Billboard, production is scheduled to begin in September 2023.

Keep scrolling to meet the latest Surreal Life cast:

Kim Zolciak

Zolciak, 45, was an original cast member of the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta before launching her eight-season spinoff Don’t Be Tardy. She’s also released a string of singles as a musical artist.

Tyler Posey

Best known for his role on the MTV fantasy drama Teen Wolf, the 31-year-old actor revealed he was joining the Surreal Life cast via an Instagram post on September 19.

“I could get used to this,” he captioned the video, in which Posey sits in front of a green screen for the show’s confessional interviews.

Josie Conseco

The 26-year-old model is the daughter of former MLB outfielder Jose Canseco and has appeared in magazines like Playboy and Maxim.

O.T. Genasis

The 36-year-old rapper is known for hits like “Touchdown (Remix)” and “Everybody Mad,” the latter of which was used in Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance and on her On the Run II Tour.

Macy Gray

The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer, 56, rose to prominence in the early 2000s with chart-topping songs like “I Try” and “Sweet Baby.”

Johnny Weir

Weir, 39, is a former Olympic figure skater. After retiring from competition, he became a commentator and correspondent, often alongside fellow former skating champion Tara Lipinski.

Ally Brooke

Ally Brooke, 30, was a member of the musical group Fifth Harmony before embarking on a solo career. She also appeared on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

Chet Hanks

The son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks followed in his parents’ footsteps. The 33-year-old actor has appeared on TV shows like Empire and Shameless. In 2020, he starred alongside his father in the film Greyhound.