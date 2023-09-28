Kim Zolciak-Biermann is “super devastated” that she missed her and Kroy Biermann’s most recent divorce hearing, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She had no other choice,” the insider says, noting that Zolciak-Biermann, 45, was out of the country working on The Surreal Life. “Production wouldn’t let her come back to the States because she was filming.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum “had to make money,” the source tells Us, claiming the estranged couple “have zero money. They’re broke.”

Zolciak-Biermann raised eyebrows — and angered Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela J. Williams — on Wednesday, September 27, when she was absent from her Zoom hearing.

When asked for an explanation on her whereabouts, Zolciak-Biermann’s attorney, David Beaudry, acknowledged that she was in flight from Colombia to Georgia.

“Her presence was not waived for today, so she is supposed to be here,” Beaudry said, apologizing to the judge. “I did not waive her presence.”

The judge set a new hearing for Friday, September 29, calling Wednesday’s meeting “a waste.” Williams made it clear that “all parties need to be present” when they reconvene.

Us confirmed that Zolciak-Biermann is back in the U.S. after arriving home to Georgia on Wednesday evening.

Biermann, 38, filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. The pair briefly reconciled in July, but Biermann filed for a second time the following month. The estranged couple share four children: KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The retired NFL player also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from prior relationships.

Earlier this week, Zolciak-Biermann filed for Biermann’s second divorce petition to be dismissed. She claimed in her Monday, September 25, paperwork that Biermann’s “allegation of an irretrievably broken marriage is demonstrably false” due to the pair’s “resumed cohabitation.”

Zolciak-Biermann alleged that she and Biermann have “engaged in marital sexual relations” following Biermann’s choice to file for divorce again. She claimed that they “most recently” had sex “on or about September 7, 2023.”

Biermann responded to Zolciak-Biermann’s petition on Tuesday, September 26, submitting a filing of his own. He noted in the docs that he “has no desire to reconcile” with his estranged wife.

“The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Zolciak-Biermann] does not indicate a desire to reconcile,” he stated. “[Biermann], after this second filing, remains steadfast in his desire to leave [Zolciak-Biermann], leave the marital residence, with the children, and provide a home for them that is calm and stable; the opposite of their current environment.”

Furthermore, Biermann claimed in the filing that Zolciak-Biermann was trying to delay their divorce to stay in their shared home longer. The Georgia house, however, is set to be foreclosed on in November.

“[Zolciak-Biermann] has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time,” the court docs read. “Without the receipt of equity from the sale of the marital residence, the parties cannot afford to move out of the residence and into new residences.”

Biermann, for his part, has been adamant about selling the home to financially support their children. He argued in the filing that his and Zolciak-Biermann’s “current living situation is unsustainable and is detrimental to the mental and emotional health of the minor children.”

The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker — who filed in August for a court to order the sale of the house — explained that selling the property would give them “enough income to secure their own individual residences, thus taking the children out of the toxic environment.”