Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann seem to be interpreting what is going down in their marriage — and their bedroom — very differently.

In response to Zolciak-Biermann, 45, filing a second petition for their divorce to be dismissed, Biermann, 38, stated that he has “no desire to reconcile” with his estranged wife, according to his own court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 26.

Zolciak-Bierman claimed in her petition — filed on Monday, September 25 — that she and the former NFL star had slept together “on multiple occasions” since initially filing for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. Following a brief reconciliation in July, Biermann filed for divorce from The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum again one month later.

“The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Zolciak-Biermann] does not indicate a desire to reconcile,” Biermann’s court documents state. “[Biermann], after this second filing, remains steadfast in his desire to leave [Zolciak-Biermann], leave the marital residence, with the children, and provide a home for them that is calm and stable; the opposite of their current environment.”

His filing also accused Zolciak-Biermann of attempting to delay the divorce with her petition as she does not want to leave their shared Georgia home, which according to the docs, will be foreclosed in November.

“She has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time,” the court docs read. “Without the receipt of equity from the sale of the marital residence, the parties cannot afford to move out of the residence and into new residences.”

Earlier this month, Biermann’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom told Us that the former Atlanta Falcons player was begging his ex to agree to sell their home so that they can clear the over $1 million they have in debt. In August, he filed a court order asking for the house to be placed on the market immediately.

“If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties,” Bergstrom shared on September 7. “And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point.”

A source later told Us on September 11 that the Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann relationship has been “all over the place” amid their messy divorce battle, adding, “It’s a constant yo-yo that never seems to end.”

The insider continued: “They’re back together today. But they could be off tomorrow.”

The pair share kids Kroy “KJ” Jr. 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 from a previous relationship.

In court documents obtained by Us on September 14, Biermann stated that he was “concerned” for their kids’ safety as Zolciak-Biermann spends “little time at home” and “frequently takes videos of herself while driving with the children. He went on the claim that it is in their kids’ “best interest and welfare” to appoint an external guardian ad litem. Zolciak-Biermann did not address his allegations at the time.