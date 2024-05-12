The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is clapping back at comments about her previously strong marriage to Paul “PK” Kemsley.

After Dorit, 47, and PK, 55, announced their separation earlier this week, a social media user asked why they weren’t “stronger than ever” as previously advertised. Dorit responded in the comments.

“We were. S—t happens,” the Bravo star wrote. “It’s called life — try it sometime. One day at a time.”

Dorit and PK, who wed in 2015, confirmed on Thursday, May 9, that they were taking time apart after nine years of marriage.

Related: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK’s Relationship Timeline Not long after Dorit Kemsley met real estate developer Paul “PK” Kemsley in 2011, romance flourished — but their journey has had its obstacles over the years. “Well, we met and we didn’t really have our first official date for a couple of months,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled during a September […]

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” they wrote in a joint Instagram upload, referring to son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

They concluded, “We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

During Dorit’s RHOBH tenure, fans (and costar Erika Jayne) have speculated that her marriage was on the rocks. Both Dorit and PK frequently shut down the rumors.

“It’s not true, we’re not separated [and] we’re not divorcing,” Dorit exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon in November 2023. “We’ve been very open and honest this season, talking about the challenges over the last couple of years and they have been difficult. But I’ve also gone through a lot of challenging things personally. So, you know, that’s where we are. But, I think we’re definitely good.”

Related: All the Signs That ‘RHOBH’ Stars Dorit and PK Kemsley Were Headed for a Split Rich Polk/Bravo ; APEX/MEGA Dorit and PK Kemsley’s separation was a shock to some, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans saw the same signs Erika Girardi did. While taking the stage at BravoCon in October 2022, Girardi was asked which Bravo couple would be the next to split — and she named Dorit […]

Dorit further told Us that the now-estranged couple would “be good” moving forward.

“We’re both hopeful,” Dorit asserted at the time. “And, you know, everything is fine. [We’re] working on the marriage.”

When cameras rolled on RHOBH season 13, faithful viewers sensed something was off with the Kemsleys. As Dorit continued to battle PTSD stemming from her 2021 home invasion, PK downplayed her mental health struggles.

“There are elements that I understand, there are also elements that I don’t consider are PTSD. I don’t,” PK told the couple’s therapist in a January episode. “The reality is, when does high maintenance blend with PTSD?”

PK also continued to schedule work trips out of town, which even meant skipping Mother’s Day in 2023.

“I’m your children’s mother. I would like you to make a concerted effort,” she later told PK in a February episode. “From now on, to be together on Mother’s Day because it is important to me.”