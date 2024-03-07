Dorit Kemsley denied that she and PK Kemsley were “living separate lives” after filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13, even though their relationship was at “an all-time bad.”

Once filming wrapped, “things got progressively worse” between the couple, Dorit, 47, admitted during part 2 of the RHOBH season 13 reunion, which aired on Wednesday, March 6.

“We weren’t living separate lives. Living in a separate place, you have all your belongings,” Dorit explained during Wednesday’s reunion. “We were struggling and we were working through things was what we were doing.”

A source told Us Weekly in October 2023 that Dorit and PK, 56 were “having issues” and “spending time apart.” (In Touch published photos of the businessman leaving a hotel sans wedding ring that same month.)

Dorit and PK issued a joint statement at the time, denying the speculation but confirming that they have faced “some challenging years” and are “committed” to their relationship.

During Wednesday’s reunion, Dorit explained the photos of PK leaving a hotel — revealing that it all stemmed back to their friend Boy George.

“George was in town for two weeks in L.A.,” Dorit confirmed. “He was staying with George in the hotel.”

Dorit went on to further share where their marriage issues stemmed from.

“PK was drinking a lot, and he’s a drinker. I just think that it’s very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he’s drinking so much,” she said. “He gave up drinking. He’s actually been sober for, I think, 49 days. That was a very pivotal moment.”

Offering an update on the status of their relationship, Dorit said that things are “better than ever” with PK. “Things are, knock on wood, as good as they can possibly be.”

After news of their marriage troubles went public, Us spoke with Dorit at BravoCon — and the RHOBH was hopeful for the future of their relationship.

“You know, PK and I put out a statement right away to debunk the rumors, so that people wouldn’t take it to another level? I mean, we had said everything we need to say,” she told Us in November 2023. “It’s not true, we’re not separated [and] we’re not divorcing.”

She continued, “We’ve been very open and honest this season, talking about the challenges over the last couple of years and they have been difficult.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.