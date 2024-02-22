The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is weighing in on costar Dorit Kemsley’s marriage to PK Kemsley.

During a Wednesday, February 21, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kyle, 55, was asked whether she thinks the pair’s marriage will survive.

“I know that they’re in a good place now and they’re working on it, so I’d like to think so,” Kyle replied. “I think in some of these [RHOBH] scenes, it does make you wonder.”

Dorit, 47, opened up about her struggles with PK, 56, during the season 13 finale of RHOBH, which aired on Wednesday.

During a confessional, she noted that PK is “starting to understand” the PTSD she suffers as a result of their 2021 home invasion but said that “his actions don’t show it.”

Dorit continued: “I love my husband, but I just hope, eventually, something can change, because I have moments when I worry, ‘Will we be able to stay together?’”

At the end of the episode, Dorit added that her “main takeaway from this year is that PK and I have a lot of work to do.”

During Kyle’s appearance on WHHL, host Andy Cohen questioned whether Dorit’s marriage is in a better place than her friendship with Kyle. In response, Kyle simply pursed her lips and fixed her hair.

Throughout season 13 of RHOBH, Dorit pressed Kyle about the status of her own marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

“I didn’t love being asked about things about my marriage from her, because we’re closer, with the camera that’s this close to my face,” Kyle said of Dorit during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I understand that we signed up for this job, but I can only say that so many times. Just watching the season, and some of the things that are said in the interviews, set me back sometimes, because I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m already struggling so much. If you’re my friend, don’t make it more complicated for me.'”

The drama eventually led to a falling-out between the duo. An update at the end of the season finale noted that Kyle and Dorit hadn’t spoken since December 2023.

Kyle’s marriage was a major subject of conversation throughout the season as her costars urged her to discuss the problems she was seemingly having with Mauricio, 53, whom she wed in 1996.

The tension came to a head during the season finale when news broke that Kyle and Mauricio had separated. (Us Weekly confirmed their split in July 2023.)

“There were things that happened [in my marriage] that made me lose my trust that I wasn’t able to recover from,” Kyle revealed during the final minutes of the episode. She also denied that infidelity contributed to the split.

“There’s literally nothing to do with anybody else,” she said. “This is really just about Mau and me. It’s not about our family. It’s not about external family. It’s not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mau and me.”

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET.