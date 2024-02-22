Kyle Richards admitted that trust, or the lack thereof, was the major reason for her and Mauricio Umansky’s separation.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn’t able to recover from,” Kyle, 55, revealed in the final minutes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 finale, which premiered on Wednesday, February 21.

Things between Kyle and Mauricio came to a head during the finale after news broke that they had separated after 27 years together. (Us Weekly confirmed their split in July 2023, People was first to report the news.)

Kyle recalled being with “Mau and the girls” when the initial story came out. The couple shares three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (Kyle also shares Farrah, 35, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“Mau was really focused on who gave the story and I was more focused on how it was affecting all of us,” Kyle recalled. “It just felt like my whole life was over in that moment. The life as I knew it.”

In a public statement released following the split news, Kyle and Mauricio denied that there was any “wrongdoing” in their relationship, seemingly alluding to cheating rumors. Kyle doubled down on this during a conversation with Erika Jayne that was also shown during Wednesday’s episode. Mauricio also joked that she was the focus of the cheating rumors. (Kyle has denied that she was more than friends with Morgan Wade while Mauricio has shut down cheating rumors on multiple occasions over the years.)

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching part of Kyle and Mauricio’s split came when they had to speak with their kids. Portia broke down in tears hugging her mom.

“We haven’t told you guys everything because we try to protect you and then all of a sudden you kind of get blindsided by this public news,” Mauricio told his daughters. Kyle added, “We haven’t talked about a divorce. Just so you guys know that.”

Alexia asked her parents what they planned to do moving forward. Kyle explained that they’re “taking space” to work things out.

“We’re not broken, just bent. We’re a very strong family and always will be,” Kyle added, as the cameras panned to her daughters who were all wiping tears off their faces.

“I’ve come to realize that, you know, there’s a big chance that we’re not going to end up together,” the RHOBH star said during her confessional. It appears questions about the status of her and Mauricio’s relationship will continue to arise when part one of the RHOBH season 13 reunion airs on Wednesday, February 28.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.