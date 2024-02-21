Kyle Richards is in the hot seat during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion.

“Erika [Jayne] says she wants me to eviscerate you today,” Andy Cohen tells Kyle, 55, during the RHOBH season 13 reunion trailer, which was released on Wednesday, February 21. The camera then cuts to Erika, 52, having a conversation with Dorit Kemsley about their fellow costar.

“Kyle sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me,” Dorit, 47, claimed.

Kyle, for her part, sat down at the reunion holding a crystal, presumably for good luck, which caused Sutton Stracke to scoff.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kyle’s split from Mauricio Umansky was addressed with Andy, 55, reading a fan question that claimed she’s “dancing around” the reason for their separation. (Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio separated after 27 years of marriage.)

“We all share what’s going on in our lives,” Sutton, 52, said, appearing to refer to the lack of knowledge about Kyle’s relationship status.

Kyle hit back saying, “that’s not true,” before claiming that Sutton “came into this season just to come after me.” The women continued to go at each other with Sutton claiming that Kyle had been “relentlessly mean” to her.

Dorit also came for Kyle directly as all the women sat down.

“You minimized our friendship to one trip,” Dorit said. Kyle responded, “You knew that by saying something like that, it was going to create a bigger problem for me in the media with the whole Morgan situation.”

The two appeared to be referencing how fans questioned the nature of Kyle’s friendship with country singer Morgan Wade amid her separation from Mauricio.

Despite Kyle and Morgan having both denied being more than friends, Andy asked the RHOBH star if she could “see herself” with the musician. Kyle did not answer in the trailer.

“There were rumors about infidelity in your relationship,” Andy also questioned Kyle. “How did you feel seeing photos of he and Emma [Slater] holding hands?”

Kyle said she “did not feel good” when rumors started to swirl in November 2023 that Mauricio had moved on with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma, after they appeared to cozy up in a series of photos. They both denied that they were more than friends.

“Are there conversations about someone moving out?” Andy continued. “Do you talk about divorce?”

Kyle was brought to tears when discussing the downfall of her and Mauricio’s marriage. Tension between the two was obvious throughout the entirety of RHOBH season 13. However, it’s unclear what Kyle will say about the status of her relationship when part 1 of the reunion airs on Wednesday, February 28.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.