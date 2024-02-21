Kyle Richards broke down in tears while addressing allegations that her and Mauricio Umansky’s separation was caused by infidelity in their marriage.

“There’s literally nothing to do with anybody else,” Kyle, 55, said in a Tuesday, February 20, sneak peek from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale. “This is really just about Mau and me. It’s not about our family. It’s not about external family. It’s not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mau and me.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio, 53, were separating after 27 years of marriage. At the time, fans speculated that something was awry in their relationship, questioning Kyle’s friendship with country singer Morgan Wade. (Mauricio has also been accused of cheating on Kyle during the estranged couple’s RHOBH tenure.)

“Since that article came out, it’s like I’m seeing, ‘Oh, obviously it’s because Mau cheated. Now Kyle has cheated,’” Kyle said during the clip while talking to Erika Jayne, referring to the news of her and Mauricio’s separation going public. Kyle went on to say that Mauricio “likes to pretend like everything’s OK,” even in the wake of their marital drama.

“When we first met, we were really opposites. Complete opposites, and that worked. I always would joke and say if it wasn’t for me, he’d be dead because I keep him safe,” Kyle added. “If it wasn’t for him, I would never take chances in life. That worked.”

Kyle noted that she was “very proud” of how she and Mauricio grew together throughout their relationship. They got married in 1996 and share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (Kyle is also the mother of Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“I’m not proud right now,” Kyle said through tears, adding that the separation is a “letdown” for their family as well as fans. “Complete strangers are like, ‘We looked up to you guys, and you made us believe in true love.’”

Erika, 52, offered Kyle some tough love.

“Listen to me. There are only two people in this marriage, so everybody else’s opinion can f–k off,” Erika said. “You have to make yourself happy. You’ve raised these girls. You’ve been a good wife to this man. You’ve been a great sister. A great daughter. But if you’re not happy, inside, whatever that means for you, you must take that time and find out what you need and where you need to go with this life.”

The clip ended with Kyle wondering what was going to happen if she and Mauricio “can’t work it out” between them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.