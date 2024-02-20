Mauricio Umansky is ready to get candid with his daughters about his split from wife Kyle Richards.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom. An amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it,” Mauricio, 53, said to Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23 in the first official look at Buying Beverly Hills season 2 ahead of its March premiere. “So your mom came and she talked to me. And she said, ‘I think I need space.’”

Mauricio explained to the girls that he and Kyle, 54, had made an agreement to start dating again while they were separated.

“She said to me, ‘Listen the rules are that you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like we are separated,’” he concluded.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

Farrah, Alexia and Sophia were emotional and tearing up at the news of their parents’ new dynamic. All of them agreed that this was “new terrain” for their family. Mauricio, for his part, shared that he needed time to get a “clear head” and thought spending a month in Aspen would do the trick.

Farrah, who is the stepdaughter of Mauricio, acknowledged it was “weird” to have this kind of conversation as a family while Sophia piped up that her family’s life has “changed so much” in a short amount of time. Farrah agreed saying she “definitely could not have predicted” one year ago that this is where she would be.

“We only found out that there were any issues just a few months ago,” Sophia shared of her parents’ rocky relationship. “And now it’s just like things change so quickly.”

Alexia turned to her sisters and her dad to say she was “sorry” that they all had to go through this.

News broke in July 2023, that Kyle and Mauricio, who also share 16-year-old daughter Portia, decided to separate after facing “the most difficult” year in their marriage. Despite breaking up, the pair still live together.

“We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together,” Kyle exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023. “I have no idea how long we’ll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation.”

Related: RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Cutest Moments With Daughters Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters — even after separating in 2023. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with her and Umansky’s first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather […]

While Kyle and Mauricio are no longer together, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confessed that the twosome still deeply care for one another.

“We love each other. We go to therapy,” she told Us at the time. “We both want to see each other happy. I don’t know what the future looks like. That’s the hardest part because the unknown is scary.”

Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills drops on Netflix on March 22.