Kyle Richards was spotted hitting the ski slopes with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, were seen reuniting in Aspen, Colorado, as they walked around with family members in a video shared by TMZ on Saturday, December 23. The estranged couple share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (Umansky is also a stepfather to Richards’ eldest daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sported a gray-and-white camouflage jacket with black pants and a black-and-white floral hat. Umansky, for his part, rocked an all-green look.

Earlier this week, the realtor took to his Instagram to share a snap in Aspen alongside singer Anitta and YouTube star Lele Pons.

Related: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Honest Quotes About Their Separation Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at […]

“Some fun shenanigans about to occur. You’ll have to go to their gram to see what they are up to,” he captioned his Instagram Story, then adding in the clip, “OK, so I’ve been officially asked to be the videographer for these two girls’ shenanigans.”

In another post, Anitta, 30, and Pons, 27, struck a pose in their towels while holding up champagne bottles with Umansky, who smiled for the picture. (Pons and Umansky competed against each other on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars.)

Anitta and Pons are not the only stars who have been partying with Umansky in Aspen. He was also spotted leaving a steakhouse with influencer Alexandria Wolfe the weekend before.

Earlier this month, Richards shared she planned to spend the holidays with Umansky and their children.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

“We get along,” Richards told TMZ. “We’re just taking everything a day at a time.”

Since announcing their separation in July, Richards and Umansky also collaborated for a Thanksgiving celebration.

“OK, the turkey has been cut and it has been cooked. Let me see it. Can you lift up the turkey?” he asked in November via an Instagram Story video with Richards, who lifted the tops off various chafing dishes and laughed at his request.

Richards previously shared during an October episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she and Umansky were still living together.

Related: The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Us Didn’t See Coming in 2023 This past year had Us questioning whether love is even real after a months-long onslaught of celebrity breakups. One of the first shocking splits that took the world by storm in 2023 was Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Vanderpump Rules stars broke up after nearly a decade of […]

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom,” she told Andy Cohen at the time, adding that she stays upstairs.

Us Weekly confirmed months prior that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. A source exclusively told Us at the time that the estranged spouses “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Despite their public ongoing separation, an insider told Us last month that Richards and Umansky have not made anything official.

“Kyle and Mauricio have not hired attorneys, nor have either of them filed yet,” the source shared. “While they are separated, they want to keep their lives as normal as possible for the kids.”

Related: Every Time Kyle Richards Hints at Mauricio Umansky Separation on 'RHOBH' Greg Doherty/Bravo It was hard for Kyle Richards to hide her struggles with Mauricio Umansky on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage. The Bravo stars, who got married in 1996, denied at the time that […]

The insider added that there’s “a lot of tension” between the two, but “they don’t wish bad on the other” moving forward.

“When and if they do decide to file, neither of them will be bitter or coming after the other,” the source told Us. “Neither of them wants a long and vengeful divorce.”