Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at the time, revealing that they “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

The Bravo stars, who have shared insight into their relationship since they joined the RHOBH in 2010, got married in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia. Richards also has a daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

After news of their split broke, Richards and Umansky were quick to confirm that they were going through “a rough year,” but shut down rumors that they had plans to divorce.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today,” the duo shared in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

The twosome also appeared to slam speculation that there was any wrongdoing in their relationship, amid ongoing questions about the nature of Richards’ friendship with Morgan Wade.

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” the statement concluded. “Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

As they navigate this new chapter of their relationship, Richards and Umansky are building back up their foundation,” a separate source told Us in July 2023. “[They] really want to find a way to make it work.”

Keep scrolling to read Richards and Umansky’s honest quotes about their separation: