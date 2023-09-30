Mauricio Umansky has walked back his recent comments about reconciling with wife Kyle Richards.

“Kyle and I are human beings. We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time. We are currently separated,” Umansky, 53, told TMZ on Friday, September 29. “We are not talking about divorce. We’re trying to deal with this stuff internally, with ourselves, privately.”

He continued: “It’s very hard when people interpret everything you’ve said. When I answered the question on that podcast about where we stand, the question was, ‘Did Kyle and I plant the story in order to create ratings?’ And the answer was we did not plant the story.”

Umansky appeared on his The Agency’s “Red Mic” podcast on Thursday, September 28, where he claimed that the couple were “not separated” and “not divorced.” He is now clarifying that he meant that he and Richards, 54, had not been separated when news broke that they had split.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline A Real Housewives success story. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before shocking fans with their separation in 2023. The Halloween star was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie from 1988 to 1992. Before calling it quits, the pair welcomed daughter Farrah in October 1988. The ER alum met Umansky […]

“As a matter of fact, at the time that the story came out, Kyle and I were not separated even, and that’s what I was referring to, and we were dealing with our own issues,” he told TMZ photographers on Friday, noting that having “conversations” with their daughters and other family members have since brought them “closer together.”

“That’s been really, really nice to have that situation, but we are having our issues,” Umansky added, noting that his Dancing With the Stars season 32 experience has been “super therapeutic” in coping with the drama. “I feel like I’m 15 years old, having the time of my life and it’s been really good for me to be dancing and to be dealing with all the stress of everything I’m going through. It could not have come at a better time.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Umansky and Richards had hit a rough patch after two decades of marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source told Us, adding that the duo “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple — who share daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia — subsequently released an Instagram statement, noting that they are not divorcing.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Albums With Daughters Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters — even after separating in 2023. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with her and Umansky’s first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather […]

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they wrote later in July. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Weeks later in August, a second source told Us that the pair — who went on multiple family vacations with their kids this summer, including Richards’ daughter Farrah from a previous relationship — were building “back up their foundation.”

News of their separation fueled speculation that Richards had been unfaithful, with rumors surfacing that she was involved in an affair with country singer Morgan Wade. (Richards has repeatedly denied the claims.)

Related: See Which 'DWTS' Duo Was Eliminated During the Season 32 Premiere Dancing With the Stars is back — and the season 32 premiere was out of this world. Cohosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough kicked off the reality competition series’ return from the comfort of a spaceship. The DWTS pros then performed to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” dressed in futuristic silvery costumes. Despite the extraterrestrial opening, three […]

“There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept with, or cheated, with Morgan Wade,” Umansky said on Friday. “They are really great friends, they are filming stuff together, they’re doing stuff together [but] they are not in a relationship.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

As Umansky and Richards continue to work on their marriage, he joined the cast of DWTS season 32. Umansky told Us exclusively earlier this month that Richards had “adjusted [her] calendar” to attend the live shows. Richards and their daughters were spotted in the front row during the Tuesday, September 26, premiere.

On Friday, Umansky added that he hopes that he and Richards can work through their struggles. “Divorce is not part of our conversation right now,” he said. “We are dealing with a separation. … We’re not ready to throw in the towel yet, we’re trying to deal with it.”