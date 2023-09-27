Kyle Richards stepped out to support Mauricio Umansky for his Dancing With the Stars debut.

“Family supporting family!!!” Umansky’s sister, Sharon Umansky Benton, captioned an Instagram Story pic featuring Richards, 54, at the ABC competition series’ taping on Tuesday, September 26.

Standing alongside Richards in the sweet snap were three of her four daughters — Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, and Sophia, 23. (She and Umansky, 53, share Alexia, Sophia and Portia, 15. Umansky is very close to stepdaughter Farrah, whom Richards shares with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.)

In addition to clapping for Umansky in the crowd, Richards encouraged fans to vote for the Buying Beverly Hills star and his DWTS partner, Emma Slater. “Tonight!! @dancingwiththestars premiers with @mumansky18 & @theemmaslater 💥HOW TO VOTE💥 YOU CAN VOTE UP TO 20 TIMES,” she captioned a shot of the duo via Instagram.

Related: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline A Real Housewives success story. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before shocking fans with their separation in 2023. The Halloween star was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie from 1988 to 1992. Before calling it quits, the pair welcomed daughter Farrah in October 1988. The ER alum met Umansky […]

Umansky and Slater, 34, earned a 15 out of 30 for their jive to “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic, one of the lowest scores of the night. The pair, however, will live to dance another day as actor Matt Walsh and his partner, Koko Iwasaki, were the first to be eliminated.

Richards and Umansky have been in the news for months amid speculation about their relationship. He briefly addressed their marriage in his intro package, saying, “We’ve been going through a rough year and I’m really hoping that Dancing With the Stars is gonna get my mind off of it and to have some fun.”

His quotes echoed their joint Instagram statement from July, which read: “We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Richards and Umansky have continued to make many public appearances together, from celebrating the Fourth of July together to taking an Italian vacation together last month. Richards’ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Erika Jayne and executive producer Andy Cohen have also confirmed that the estranged exes’ breakup will be addressed on RHOBH season 13.

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Cast: Meet the Duos Mauricio Umansky, Alyson Hannigan and more are gearing up to compete for the mirrorball trophy on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. The full cast was announced during the Wednesday, September 13, episode of Good Morning America. The season’s pros led a high-energy choreographed routine before the big reveal. Ariana Madix was the first […]

While the twosome recently spent time apart as Richards was in Paris with Morgan Wade, Umansky had previously confirmed to Us that his family, including Richards, have been his biggest supporters since joining DWTS.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“They can’t wait. They’ve already put it in their calendar. Everybody’s ready,” he exclusively told Us on September 13. “Everybody’s already adjusted their calendars for [filming dates], particularly Kyle ‘cause she’s so busy. The rest of the girls are all in L.A. and just waiting.”

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.