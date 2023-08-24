Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, has sparked speculation that she and Alex Manos are over after the Buying Beverly Hills star was spotted without her engagement ring.

Farrah, 34, shared photos from her family’s trip to Italy on Tuesday, August 22, geotagging La Conca del Sogno restaurant. In one picture, she could be seen holding up a drink. While it appeared that she was holding the beverage in her right hand, Farrah’s left hand was strategically hidden from frame.

“No engagement ring,” one fan commented. Another added, “Not engaged anymore. Best wishes.”

Farrah and Manos announced their engagement in November 2021, and the proposal played out on season 1 of the Netflix real estate show that follows Farrah, sister Alexia and dad Mauricio Umansky. While Manos is often photographed on trips with Farrah and her family, he appeared to be absent from their most recent Italy vacation. It also seemed as if Farrah had her left hand hidden in most photos from their recent trip.

She has not responded to any comments regarding split rumors thus far. Us Weekly has reached out to Farrah for comment.

Before sparking breakup speculation, Farrah revealed that she and Manos were working on “finalizing some” wedding details, teasing an “intimate” ceremony.

“We do not have a date set. To be honest, I really just wanted to enjoy the engagement for a minute,” she told Us Weekly in November 2022. “And I know people dive right into that — that’s not my personality or my partners. So now we feel like we’ve enjoyed it and we’re ready, but of course, it’s a question that I get multiple times a day.”

Questions about Farrah’s relationship status come amid relationship drama surrounding her parents. News broke in July that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, were separated after 27 years of marriage. In a shared statement, the duo revealed that they’ve “had a rough year” together.

“The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the social media statement read. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

While Richards shares Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, Farrah has been close to Umansky since she was little, and works with him at his company, The Agency. Richards and Umansky, are parents of daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted it was “very overwhelming” when news of her and Umansky’s separation initially went public.

“We were all in Aspen, Mauricio and my girls and me, and we were about to go on the river and paddle boarding and all of our phones started blowing up,” Richards shared during an Amazon Live hosted on July 24. “Everybody was like, ‘What’s happening?’ My daughters said it felt like someone died. … Everyone was coming to us asking what’s wrong.”

After they put out a statement addressing the rumors, Richards said the entire family “felt better,” praising her “really strong” daughters.

“Listen, they know that we all love each other and they’re old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that’s OK,” she shared. “No matter what, they’re loved.”