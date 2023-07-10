Andy Cohen Hints Kyle and Mauricio-s Split Will Be on RHOBH

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has already wrapped, but Andy Cohen hinted that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky‘s separation could still be a topic of conversation.

Cohen, 55, discussed the possibility of the split’s inclusion in the new episodes during the Monday, July 10, episode of his Andy Cohen Live radio show on SiriusXM. “I want to say that I think that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form,” he told a listener who called in to ask about the situation. “That’s all I will say.”

The caller asked whether Bravo producers would pick cameras back up as they did for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which had already wrapped filming when news broke in March of Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss. Cohen declined to answer, but crew members often film confessional interviews and pick-ups with the Housewives after the bulk of the season has already filmed.

Page Six and TMZ, meanwhile, reported on Monday that cameras have gone back up to cover the aftermath of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation.

Us Weekly confirmed on July 3 that Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, called it quits after 27 years of marriage. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that the estranged spouses “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Kyle and Mauricio, who wed in 1996, share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Mauricio is also the stepfather of Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Shortly after news broke of the split, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement saying that they have not yet taken legal action to dissolve their marriage.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote via Instagram. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One day later, the pair posed for photos on the 4th of July while celebrating the holiday with their family. “Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day 🙂 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Mauricio captioned an Instagram slideshow from a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Kyle later denied fan speculation that she is dating country singer Morgan Wade. “We are very good friends,” the reality star photographers on Friday, July 7, in footage obtained by Page Six. When reporters went on to ask whether a romantic relationship the 28-year-old was “just a rumor,” Kyle replied, “Yes.”

When Page Six published photos of Kyle and Morgan hanging out together, Kyle claimed that the snaps were taken in April. “She is not even in California,” Kyle commented on the outlet’s Instagram on Sunday, July 9. “And I am not hiding my face. Please stop.”