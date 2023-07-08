Kyle Richards has confirmed that she is not dating Morgan Wade after rumors suggested that the country singer contributed to Richards’ separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

“We are very good friends,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, told photographers while she was driving her car on Friday, July 7, in footage obtained by Page Six.

After the reporters asked Richards if a romantic relationship with Wade, 28, was “just a rumor,” she succinctly responded, “Yes.”

The Bravo star also addressed her matching heart tattoos with Wade. “She’s not the only one I have matching tattoos [with],” she quipped, noting she has coordinating ink with former RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp, who was next to her in the car and flashed her finger tattoo for the camera.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Richards and Umansky, 53, had hit a rough patch in their 27-year marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source told Us, noting that the pair “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Shortly after news of their separation broke, fans started theorizing that their relationship crumbled amid Richards’ cozy friendship with Wade. They have since shut down the accusations.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Richards and Umansky said in a joint Instagram statement on Monday, July 3. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — later spent the 4th of July holiday together with Alexia and Portia in Aspen. (Umansky is also the stepfather of Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day 🙂 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Umansky wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 4, sharing festive photos with Richards.

Several months earlier, both Richards and Umansky shut down divorce rumors, with the Mexico native even telling Us that they are working on their relationship.

“We’ve had an amazing marriage,” Umansky exclusively told Us in April. “We’ve been very, very lucky. Right now, we’re both very, very busy and we just have to keep things going and work at it.”