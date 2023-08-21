Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky closed out the summer in style on an Italian getaway with their daughters.

“Last night in Positano 🧡,” Sophia Umansky, 23, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, August 20, sharing several photos from the family getaway.

Sophia posed in a neon orange dress with daring cutouts in two selfies, one of which included her sister Alexia Umansky, 27. A third photo showed Richards, 54, joining her girls for a group pic on the deck of a yacht. Mauricio, 53, was all smiles as he stood behind them alongside Alexia’s boyfriend, Jake Zingerman.

“❤️ slaying in Positano 👸🏻,” Richards wrote in the comments section.

Richards previously shared a glimpse of her family’s European travels via Instagram on Wednesday, August 16, but Mauricio was not pictured. “That’s amore ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting beside her daughters on a luxurious boat trip.

Along with Alexia and Sophia, Richards and Mauricio share daughter Portia Umansky, 15. Richards previously welcomed daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, now 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Richards and Mauricio separated after 27 years of marriage. At the time, a source revealed that the pair are “amicable” with one another and were still living together “while they figure out the next steps.”

The twosome later clarified in a joint Instagram statement that they had no immediate plans to divorce. However, they acknowledged that the past year was “the most challenging one of our marriage.”

The statement continued: “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Shortly before news broke of the duo’s split, Mauricio exclusively told Us that he and Richards had to “work” hard on their relationship. “We’ve had an amazing marriage,” he said in April. “We’ve been very, very lucky. … We just have to keep things going and work at it.”

The work has continued despite their separation. “They almost ended their marriage,” another source exclusively told Us last month. “But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation.”

Richards and Mauricio previously stepped out together to celebrate the 4th of July as a family in Aspen, Colorado. Although they’ve remained friendly, announcing their separation lifted a big weight off both Richards and Mauricio’s shoulders.

“Actually all [of us] — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it was just getting out of control,” she explained during a July 24 Amazon Live.

Amid her split, Richards has been linked to singer and close friend Morgan Wade — but she asserted last month that the pair are purely platonic. The women played into the dating rumors in a steamy music video for Wade’s song “Fall in Love with Me,” which earned praise from Mauricio.

“🔥🔥🔥 So good,” he commented on a clip from the video shared via Instagram earlier this month.