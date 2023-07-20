Andy Cohen is seemingly taking on the role of Mauricio Umansky‘s wingman amid his separation from Kyle Richards.

In a TikTok video recently shared by Marie Claire, Cohen, 55, was asked who he thinks is the “hottest” husband of the Housewives franchise. He hesitated to respond before turning to new Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield for help.

“Am I going to get in trouble for saying this?” she teased before name-dropping Umansky, 53. Cohen agreed and teased, “He’s available,” calling Umansky “handsome.”

Umansky and Richards, 54, tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (Richards is also the mother of daughter Farrah, 34, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted in 2010, Richards’ relationship has been front and center. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Richards — the sole remaining OG Beverly Hills Housewife — and Umansky have pressed pause on their 27-year marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while but are still currently living together,” a source revealed, noting that the reality stars are still “amicable” with one another as they “figure out the next steps.”

As news broke of the pair’s split, Richards and Umansky asserted in a joint social media statement that they are not heading for a divorce. “However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they noted on July 3. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

The duo later spent Independence Day as a family in Colorado, putting on a united front to celebrate the holiday. Despite their changing relationship dynamic, a source exclusively told Us that Richards and Umansky “really want to find a way to make it work.”

“They almost ended their marriage,” the insider added. “But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation.”

Fellow Bravo stars have continued to weigh in on the pair’s breakup, with Cohen exclusively telling Us that Richards and Umansky rank in the “top 10” of most shocking Housewives splits.

“We’ve been in contact,” he hinted earlier this month.

Erika Jayne, meanwhile, asserted to Billboard in a Friday, July 15, interview that Richards and Umansky should be the ones to explain their marital woes. “They’re not splitting,” she claimed. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that. And I think it’s best that she, throughout this season [of RHOBH], tells her own story.”