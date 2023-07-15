Kyle Richards noticed Mauricio Umansky shared a thirst trap amid their separation – and had thoughts about how he achieved his toned physique.

“Must be the Ozempic 😜🤣,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, quipped on Friday, July 14, in the comments section of her estranged husband’s latest Instagram post, to which Umansky, 53, replied, “@kylerichards18 😂😂😂 must be.”

The before-and-after selfies featured the real estate mogul flexing for the camera while working out at the gym sans shirt, as well as a throwback photo prior to his latest body transformation. (Richards’ own slimmed-down figure made headlines in April when fellow Bravo star Reza Farahan accused her of using the controversial weight-loss drug. She has since denied the claims.)

“I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise,” Umansky captioned the series of snaps on Friday. “6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year. I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol.”

Umansky’s flirty photos come less than two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed he and Richards “have been separated for a while” after 27 years of marriage. “[They] are still currently living together,” a source shared on July 3, adding that the pair were “amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Hours after news broke of their separation, the duo — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — released a statement and clarified their current dynamic. (Umansky is also the stepfather of Richard’s eldest daughter, Farrah, 34, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the pair said in a joint statement via Instagram on July 3. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Richards then continued to defend her relationship earlier this week when she clapped back at an Instagram commenter who claimed she was posting pictures with Umansky as “damage control.”

We love ‘damage control’ Kyle 😂💖,” the troll wrote on Richards’ Tuesday, July 11, upload, which featured pictures of her brood’s recent getaway to Aspen, Colorado. Richards quickly shut down the allegations, writing, “If y’all like to read into every little crumb, read into this is,” followed by a middle finger emoji.

Despite any drama in their relationship, the twosome have clearly remained close, with a source telling Us earlier this week that “they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation,” and “really want to find a way to make it work.”