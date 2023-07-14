Real Housewives of Beverly Hills besties Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke had an inkling that costar Kyle Richards’ marriage to Mauricio Umansky was on the rocks.

“Sutton and I were suspicious,” Beauvais, 56, quipped during her Thursday, July 13, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When asked whether she’s spoken to Richards, 54, since news broke of her separation. The actress replied, “I sent her a text asking if she’s OK, and she said, ‘I’m hanging in there.’”

Beauvais went on to tease that Richards’ relationship will be addressed on RHOBH season 13, which Andy Cohen also confirmed earlier this week.

“I want to say that I think that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form,” the Bravo producer, 55, noted during the Monday, July 10, episode of his Radio Andy show. “That’s all I will say.”

Like Beauvais, Cohen has reached out to Richards. He exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 12, at the Real Housewives of New York City premiere that the twosome have been in “contact,” raking the breakup as one of the Top 10 in Housewives history.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Richards and Umansky, 53, hit a rough patch in their 27-year marriage. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source exclusively told Us, noting that the pair “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star — who share three daughters — quickly clarified their relationship status in a joint Instagram statement. (Umansky is also the stepfather of Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they wrote on July 3. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Richards — who celebrated the 4th of July with Umansky and their daughters in Aspen, Colorado — subsequently shut down rumors that she is dating country singer Morgan Wade, telling photographers on July 7 that the pair are just “very good friends.”

Since their separation rocked the Bravo fandom, Richards and Umansky have been working to repair their relationship.

“They almost ended their marriage,” a second source told Us this month. “But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation. [They] really want to find a way to make it work.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo, and is available next day on Peacock.