Us Weekly caught up with Andy Cohen at the premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City for a one-minute Bravo breakdown on Wednesday, July 12.

The 55-year-old host was on hand at The Rainbow Room to celebrate the relaunch of RHONY and its all-new cast for season 14: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

“Do not cross [Sai],” Andy told Us when asked which cast member “surprised him” the most. “She’s also really funny — her interview bites are so funny. But also she’s tough. You do not want to run into Sai when she’s pissed at you.”

As six new ladies are set to make their debut on the network on Sunday, July 16, several original Housewives are making headlines for their respective marriage woes. Us confirmed earlier this month that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had been “separated for a while,” but they have no plans to immediately file for divorce.

When asked where Kyle and Mauricio’s split ranks when it comes to shock factor among the long list of Real Housewives breakups — there’s been more than 40 over the years — Andy told Us he puts the Beverly Hills couple in the “top 10.”

“We’ve been in contact,” he added of Kyle.

Former Housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann, meanwhile, filed paperwork to legally end their 11-year marriage in May but confirmed earlier this month that they are dismissing the petition.

After recently noting that he was “really surprised” that Kim and Kroy were pulling the plug on the divorce after a “half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago,” Andy told Us that he hasn’t spoken to Kim since the reconciliation news.

“I’m not not going to reach out, maybe,” he said when asked whether he planned to chat with Kim soon. He then quipped, “If I don’t reach out, you’re going to write, ‘Andy Cohen doesn’t plan on reaching out to Kim Z.!’”

Wednesday also marked an exciting accomplishment for the network as Vanderpump Rules scored two Emmy nominations, including Unstructured Reality Program.

Andy posted on Threads that he was “so pumped” about the acknowledgment but told Us that there are “so many” past seasons of Housewives that deserved recognition too. “I mean, Atlanta season 9,” he said. “There were a couple RHONY seasons. I could pick one from each city.”