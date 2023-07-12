Kyle Richards is taking no criticism amid her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, clapped back at an Instagram commenter who alleged she was continuing to post pictures with her estranged husband, 53, as “damage control.”

“We love ‘damage control’ Kyle 😂💖,” the social media user commented on Richards’ Tuesday, July 11, Instagram upload, which featured pictures of her family’s recent trip to Aspen, Colorado. In response, Richards wrote, “If y’all like to read into every little crumb, read into this is,” followed by a middle finger emoji.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Richards and Umansky “have been separated for a while” after 27 years of marriage. “[They] are still currently living together,” a source shared on July 3, adding that the pair were “amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

Following news of their split — which will be featured on RHOBH season 13 — Richards took to Instagram to clarify that they hadn’t filed for divorce. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” she wrote.

Richards — who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Umansky — continued to defend her social media uploads after posting a cryptic Instagram Story on July 7. (The Bravo personality also shares daughter Farrah, 34, with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Parting is such sweet sorrow,” she captioned a picture of trees from her Colorado trip, which many fans interpreted as a message about her and Umansky’s separation. She later clarified that the message was “in regards to having to leave Aspen.”

In addition to attending her niece Whitney Davis’ Aspen wedding with Umansky, Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star put on a united front by posing for a pic at a Fourth of July celebration. “Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day 🙂 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Umansky captioned an Instagram slideshow, featuring a snap of him and Richards standing alongside their dog.

Days later, she denied rumors she was dating her “very good friend” Morgan Wade.

The pair have clearly remained close amid their relationship drama, with a source telling Us on Wednesday, July 12, that “they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation.”

Umansky previously told Us in April that he and Richards still had to “work” on their marriage after being together for more than two decades. “We’ve had an amazing marriage,” he said at the time. “We’ve been very, very lucky. Right now, we’re both very, very busy and we just have to keep things going and work at it.”

On Tuesday, Richards’ RHOBH costar Garcelle Beauvais revealed how she supported her friend after news broke of the couple’s split. “I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK? And she replied,” Beauvais, 56, told Page Six. “I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there.”