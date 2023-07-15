Erika Jayne wants to let Kyle Richards explain her marital woes with Mauricio Umansky.

“I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting,” Jayne, 51, told Billboard in an interview published on Friday, July 15. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that. And I think it’s best that she, throughout this season [of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], tells her own story.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Richards, 51, and Umansky, 53, hit a rough patch in their 27-year marriage. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source exclusively told Us. “They are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — clarified their relationship status in a joint Instagram statement. (Richards also shares daughter Farrah, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” they wrote on July 3. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

The two have since been spotted together on multiple occasions. They celebrated the Fourth of July together and Richards even commented on Umansky’s recent shirtless gym selfie.

“Must be the Ozempic 😜🤣,” she quipped on Friday in the comments section of her estranged husband’s Instagram. Umansky replied, “@kylerichards18 😂😂😂 must be.”

The pair have decided to work through their issues. “They almost ended their marriage,” another insider explained in the latest issue of Us. “But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation.”

While they work on their relationship, Jayne hopes the pair get the chance to explain everything themselves.

“I remember when I was going through my divorce/disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn’t know what I was going through,” Jayne told Billboard in reference to her financial woes amid her divorce from Tom Girardi. (The two called it quits in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.)

Jayne continued: “They filled in the blanks and I don’t want to do that for her. I just know that it’s been very hard and you’ll get to see that, and she’ll be able to explain herself.”

Bravo has not yet announced an air date for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13. Filming began earlier this year.