Kyle Richards and her family were relieved when news broke earlier this month that she and her husband, Mauricio Umanksy, were on the rocks.

During a Monday, July 24, Amazon Live, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, explained that staying quiet about the problems in her marriage was worse than speaking out about them.

“Actually all [of us] — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it was just getting out of control,” said Richards, who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Umanksy, 53. She is also mom of daughter Farrah, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Richards’ comments come three weeks after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the reality star and Umansky had “been separated for a while” but were still living together. The insider shared that the pair — who tied the knot in 1996 — “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

One day later, Richards and Umansky addressed the news in a joint statement via Instagram.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” the twosome wrote. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Richards and Umansky weren’t always planning to work on their issues, a second source told Us after the couple released their statement. “They almost ended their marriage,” the insider shared earlier this month. “But after the [split] news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation.”

While things have not been easy for the couple, Richards said on Monday that her and Umansky’s daughters are handling the situation well.

“You know, they’re really strong,” she shared. “Listen, they know that we all love each other and they’re old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that’s OK and no matter what, they’re loved.”

Richards and Umansky have yet to share any details about their marital woes; however, their RHOBH costar Erika Jayne teased that the drama will play out on the next season of the Bravo series.

“I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting,” Jayne, 52, told Billboard earlier this month. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that. And I think it’s best that she, throughout this season, tells her own story.”

A premiere date for season 13 of RHOBH has not yet been set. Last month, Garcelle Beauvais told Variety that fans can expect the series to return in fall 2023. “I’m hearing that November is our release date,” she told the outlet.