Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are bringing their friendship to Lollapalooza!

The 28-year-old country singer performed her biggest hits at the Chicago music festival on Saturday, August 5, where she had a slew of besties cheering her on. Richards, 54, and eldest daughter Farrah, 34, even posed for a selfie backstage with Wade at the show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her firstborn, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, twinned in black hoodies. Richards accessorized her look with a baseball cap while Farrah opted for oversized sunglasses. Wade, for her part, rocked a denim jacket and black jeans to take the stage.

Wade also played at Reggie’s Rock Club for their Lollapalooza after show one day prior on Friday, August 4. Earlier that day, she dropped her new single “Fall in Love with Me” and teased that Richards costars in the music video. (The video drops next week.)

“I heard Morgan on the radio,” Richards said in an Instagram teaser posted on Friday. “I heard ‘Wilder Days’ and then I went to all the others and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics and I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn’t expecting all that.’”

She added at the time: “So I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on repeat and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her.”

Wade chimed in to explain that she did not expect to connect with “somebody from Beverly Hills.” She said, “My friends freaked out and I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — had separated after two decades of marriage. The breakup rocked the Bravo fandom, who even speculated that infidelity contributed to their decision.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Richards and Umansky, 53, wrote in a joint Instagram statement, denying the claims. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Richards has also shut down rumors that she cheated on the Buying Beverly Hills star with Wade, telling photographers several days later that the two women are just “very good friends” and confirmed the dating speculation was “just a rumor.”

A source told Us later in July that Richards and Umansky are “building back up their foundation” as a couple.