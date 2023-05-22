At summer’s hottest music festivals, style always takes the main stage. We’ve already seen celebs set new trends at tentpole musical moments throughout the spring season. With so much inspiration out there, deciding what to pick can be overwhelming. Let Kelley Blue Book My Wallet help you pack with style and purpose with 2023’s top 5 fashion trends – guaranteed to give you festival goddess confidence from the first set to the last.

All Roads Lead to Boho

Twirl your heart out in the free-spirited style synonymous with music festivals and the warmth of summer. Cultivate a carefree look with a flowy, bold print maxi skirt, palazzo pants or a silk tunic. To complete the look, use accessories made from organic elements such as oversized turquoise jewelry and a handwoven straw hat. Put these together, and you will have embraced our favorite celebrity looks of the season.

Rock the Color Block

Use music festivals to try colors you may not typically pair together. Go subtle with a neutral shade paired with a bold hue or dare to incorporate prints and patterns.

Repurpose on a Budget

While donning the latest trends is crucial, sticking to your travel budget is too. Try adding a festival touch to items likely to already exist in your closet. Distress a pair of jeans or a denim skirt that you haven't worn in a while. Embellish a bandana and pair it with cowboy boots to successfully rock a rodeo-ready mode seen on your favorite stars.

Haute Hippie Lives On

Inspired by some of the era’s biggest rock bands and the hit show Daisy Jones and The Six, style staples from the ‘60s and ‘70s are having a moment. The fashion from this decade has something for everyone – smocked jumpsuits, bell-bottom jeans, platform shoes, crop tops… and that’s only the tip of the outfit iceberg. Based on spring celeb sightings, Flower Power fashion remains a popular choice with the music festival circuit and it’s not going anywhere.

Style the Ride

After you decide on your look, ride in style with car décor to enjoy the journey to your festival destination. It's something you might not think about, removeable car decals add flair and an element of fun to your car that gets the attention of other festival goers on the road and in the lot.