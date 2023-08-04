Billie Eilish honored the late Angus Cloud during her headlining performance at Lollapalooza on Thursday, August 3.

Eilish, 21, sang “Never Felt So Alone” — her collaboration with Euphoria composer Labrinth — near the end of her set at Chicago’s Grant Park. “RIP, Angus Cloud, everybody,” she told the crowd after finishing the song.

Eilish’s tribute came one day after fans held a candlelight vigil for Cloud in his hometown of Oakland, California. A group of around 50 people gathered near a new mural painted by local artist Darin Balaban for a Wednesday, August 2, tribute to the late Euphoria actor.

Balaban told TMZ that mourners brought flowers and photos of Cloud to place at the foot of the mural, while others brought liquor and Guinness beer. The group remembered Cloud by sharing stories and singing songs, including “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King.

Cloud died on Monday, July 31, at age 25, just one week after burying his late father, Conor Hickey, in Ireland. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

A cause of death was not immediately revealed, but Cloud’s loved ones noted that the late actor “was open about his battle with mental health” before his passing. “We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they added.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that Cloud’s mother called 911 to report a “possible overdose” before her son was pronounced dead. The Oakland Police Department responded to a call at Cloud’s home on Monday around 11:30 a.m. PT after his mom called dispatch and said she could not find her son’s pulse. First responders later pronounced Cloud dead at the scene.

Since Cloud’s death, tributes have poured in from his Euphoria costars, including Zendaya, Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya, 26, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 1. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

Apatow, 25, called Cloud “the funniest person ever” in a social media tribute on Wednesday, August 2. “He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy,” she wrote via Instagram. “He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”